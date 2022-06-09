Shyft Network Market Capitalization Hits $9.87 Million (SHFT)

Shyft Network (SHFT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. In the last week, Shyft Network has traded down 19.7% against the dollar. One Shyft Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0374 or 0.00000124 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Shyft Network has a total market capitalization of $9.87 million and approximately $290,434.00 worth of Shyft Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Shyft Network

Shyft Network (CRYPTO:SHFT) is a coin. Shyft Network’s total supply is 2,520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 264,251,400 coins. Shyft Network’s official Twitter account is @shyftnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Shyft is a blockchain-based protocol designed to enable the secure and auditable sending of messages between individual users and trusted parties. Shyft leverages the participation of these parties and their ability to onboard users in accordance with existing compliance while adding the ability to broadcast attestations of relevant information about user data to other parties by request, assuming user consent is present. “

Buying and Selling Shyft Network

