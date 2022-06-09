SIBCoin Price Up 11.1% Over Last Week (SIB)

SIBCoin (SIB) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 9th. One SIBCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000499 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SIBCoin has a total market cap of $3.00 million and approximately $3.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SIBCoin Coin Profile

SIBCoin (CRYPTO:SIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,790,761 coins. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here . SIBCoin’s official website is sibcoin.com . The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

SIBCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIBCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SIBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

