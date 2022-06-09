Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.77-$10.21 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SIEGY traded down $2.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $64.15. 93,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,498. The firm has a market cap of $109.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.48. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $57.86 and a 1-year high of $89.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €215.00 ($231.18) to €207.00 ($222.58) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €190.00 ($204.30) to €178.00 ($191.40) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €150.00 ($161.29) to €175.00 ($188.17) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €175.00 ($188.17) to €170.00 ($182.80) in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €165.00 ($177.42) to €155.00 ($166.67) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $154.30.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.

