SIG North Trading ULC Takes $142,000 Position in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)

SIG North Trading ULC bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 34,015 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXK. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Marotta Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,394 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

EXK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $8.50 to $8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.63.

Shares of EXK stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $3.72. The company had a trading volume of 29,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,529,754. The firm has a market cap of $673.51 million, a P/E ratio of 48.26 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 5.14. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $7.56.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $57.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

About Endeavour Silver (Get Rating)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.