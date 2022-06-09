Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Acquires 63,328 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 813,412 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,328 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned 0.14% of EOG Resources worth $72,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,245,826 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,219,717,000 after buying an additional 709,647 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,346,154 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $917,640,000 after buying an additional 312,449 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,013,009 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $622,966,000 after buying an additional 31,590 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,404,470 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $568,909,000 after buying an additional 715,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,911,716 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $347,478,000 after buying an additional 224,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total transaction of $566,339.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $449,788.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,745 shares of company stock valued at $1,899,262. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $145.79. 27,404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,616,359. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $85.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.66. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $62.81 and a one year high of $147.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.31. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 17.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James raised EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.26.

EOG Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

