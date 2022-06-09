Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Boosts Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 795,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,047 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $93,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $186.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $165.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Chevron from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America upped their target price on Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.32.

In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $928,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $180.15. 46,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,031,402. The stock has a market cap of $353.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $182.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $168.53 and its 200 day moving average is $146.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 16.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.38%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

