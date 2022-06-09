Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $145.92 Million Holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 490.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,427,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,186,001 shares during the quarter. Syneos Health makes up approximately 0.9% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $145,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Syneos Health by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 328.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

SYNH stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $72.70. 1,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,554. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.14 and its 200-day moving average is $84.53. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.73 and a 12 month high of $104.18.

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

SYNH has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Syneos Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.40.

Syneos Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.