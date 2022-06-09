Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $88.76 Million Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 882,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,477 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned about 1.14% of Brunswick worth $88,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BC. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Brunswick by 292.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

BC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $121.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.86.

Shares of BC stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.62. 2,596 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 773,250. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.56. Brunswick Co. has a 12 month low of $66.40 and a 12 month high of $108.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.20. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 35.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.04%.

In other news, VP Randall S. Altman sold 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $175,154.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

