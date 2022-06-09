Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Sells 2,186 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,056,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,186 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for approximately 0.8% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $121,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.16. 117,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,659,166. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.70 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.51. The firm has a market cap of $298.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.76.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

In related news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PFE. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays set a $52.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Pfizer Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.