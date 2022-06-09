Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:VCAR) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:VCAR – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.34 and last traded at $10.43. Approximately 1,528 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 11,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.44.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.58 and a 200 day moving average of $13.24.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:VCAR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 3.69% of Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

