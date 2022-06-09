Sinecera Capital LLC Invests $8.48 Million in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Sinecera Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 242,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,481,000. iShares Gold Trust comprises about 8.2% of Sinecera Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 53.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.00. 123,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,238,542. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $32.70 and a 1 year high of $39.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.87 and a 200 day moving average of $35.43.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

