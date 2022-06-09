Sinecera Capital LLC Takes Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Sinecera Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Sinecera Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHV. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 251,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 33,302 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 619.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000.

SHV stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $110.16. 415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,342,835. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.20 and its 200 day moving average is $110.30. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $110.12 and a twelve month high of $110.51.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%.

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

