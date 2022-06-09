SingularityDAO (SDAO) Achieves Market Cap of $24.66 Million

SingularityDAO (SDAO) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 9th. SingularityDAO has a total market cap of $24.66 million and $2.83 million worth of SingularityDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SingularityDAO has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar. One SingularityDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.64 or 0.00002133 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SingularityDAO alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,012.83 or 1.00107273 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003334 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003333 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00030845 BTC.

SingularityDAO Coin Profile

SingularityDAO is a coin. SingularityDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,560,574 coins. SingularityDAO’s official Twitter account is @SingularityDao

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar DAO is a closed-end investment fund on the Ethereum blockchain. It designed to reduce risks, costs and surpass technical barriers while investing in PV solar plants worldwide. It raises funds and subsidizes PV solar plants across the globe. “

SingularityDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.