SIR Capital Management L.P. Sells 278,928 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

SIR Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 71.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,372 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 278,928 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $7,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 47,536 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,423,864 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $174,955,000 after purchasing an additional 391,499 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,152 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,345,677 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $169,311,000 after purchasing an additional 66,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,509.9% during the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 1,626 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Shares of COP stock traded down $0.80 on Thursday, hitting $121.06. The company had a trading volume of 17,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,087,799. The firm has a market cap of $156.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.51. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $51.41 and a twelve month high of $124.08.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.97%.

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $4,154,904.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares in the company, valued at $68,151,984.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 644,703 shares of company stock worth $77,172,426 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Mizuho upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.04.

ConocoPhillips Profile (Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.