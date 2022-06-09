Sirios Capital Management L P Has $15.33 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sirios Capital Management L P cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 55.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,292 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,527 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.8% of Sirios Capital Management L P’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Sirios Capital Management L P’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. NS Partners Ltd bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $5.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2,349.27. The stock had a trading volume of 9,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,037.69 and a fifty-two week high of $3,030.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,405.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,646.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $26.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total transaction of $96,542.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,714,682.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total value of $6,946,586.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,599,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,959,992,099.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 550,324 shares of company stock valued at $21,778,481 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,270.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,310.24.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

