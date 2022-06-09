Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Stock Price Down 9.7%

Shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) were down 9.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.76 and last traded at $1.76. Approximately 310,922 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 10,371,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SKLZ shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Skillz from $16.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Skillz from $12.00 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup cut Skillz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $5.00 to $2.10 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Skillz from $25.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.26.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.01.

Skillz ( NYSE:SKLZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.19). Skillz had a negative return on equity of 42.74% and a negative net margin of 70.05%. The company had revenue of $93.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Skillz Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Harry Sloan purchased 100,000 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $227,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKLZ. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Skillz during the 1st quarter valued at $1,704,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skillz during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skillz by 364.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 243,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 190,991 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Skillz during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Skillz by 1,627.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 151,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 142,393 shares in the last quarter. 44.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users worldwide.

