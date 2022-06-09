Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.67–$0.59 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $756.00 million-$761.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $752.60 million.Smartsheet also updated its FY23 guidance to $(0.67)-(0.59) EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Smartsheet from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Smartsheet currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

SMAR stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,262,792. Smartsheet has a 1 year low of $33.25 and a 1 year high of $85.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.99 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.96 and its 200-day moving average is $55.78.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $168.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.55 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 36.22% and a negative net margin of 33.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 1,827 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $100,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Megan Hansen sold 10,694 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total value of $593,089.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,703 shares of company stock valued at $1,301,076. Company insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMAR. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 11.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,316,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,891 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,326,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,480,000 after purchasing an additional 66,327 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,487,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,988,000 after purchasing an additional 140,053 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 3.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,900,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,129,000 after purchasing an additional 72,157 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 3.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,445,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,174,000 after purchasing an additional 49,637 shares during the period. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Smartsheet (Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.