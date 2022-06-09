Smaugs NFT (SMG) Price Down 13.2% This Week

Smaugs NFT (SMG) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 9th. One Smaugs NFT coin can now be purchased for $0.0106 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges. Smaugs NFT has a market cap of $370,651.32 and $27,244.00 worth of Smaugs NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Smaugs NFT has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 42.5% against the dollar and now trades at $97.94 or 0.00326669 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003333 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002103 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001331 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $132.10 or 0.00440618 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00030586 BTC.

Smaugs NFT Coin Profile

Smaugs NFT’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Smaugs NFT’s official Twitter account is @smaugsnft

