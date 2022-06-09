Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,255.17

Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,255.17 ($15.73) and traded as high as GBX 1,279 ($16.03). Smith & Nephew shares last traded at GBX 1,263 ($15.83), with a volume of 1,422,133 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,442 ($18.07) target price on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($21.30) price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,680 ($21.05) to GBX 1,650 ($20.68) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,840 ($23.06) to GBX 1,800 ($22.56) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,679.40 ($21.05).

The stock has a market cap of £11.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,261.06 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,254.80.

In other news, insider Deepak Nath sold 26,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,278 ($16.02), for a total transaction of £339,040.62 ($424,862.93).

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

