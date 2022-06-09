Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,255.17

Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,255.17 ($15.73) and traded as high as GBX 1,279 ($16.03). Smith & Nephew shares last traded at GBX 1,263 ($15.83), with a volume of 1,422,133 shares.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,442 ($18.07) target price on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($21.30) price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,680 ($21.05) to GBX 1,650 ($20.68) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,840 ($23.06) to GBX 1,800 ($22.56) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,679.40 ($21.05).
The stock has a market cap of £11.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,261.06 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,254.80.
Smith & Nephew Company Profile (LON:SN)
Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.
