Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Cut to “Underweight” at Huber Research

Huber Research downgraded shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Snap from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Snap from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $77.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $52.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.38.

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $15.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.17. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a PE ratio of -42.14 and a beta of 1.22. Snap has a 12-month low of $12.55 and a 12-month high of $83.34.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Snap will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $451,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 761,039 shares in the company, valued at $27,488,728.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 15,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.92, for a total transaction of $456,155.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,543,187 shares of company stock worth $44,290,878.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 198.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 1,189.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

