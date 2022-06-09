SnowGem (XSG) Reaches Market Cap of $1.36 Million

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 8th. During the last week, SnowGem has traded flat against the dollar. One SnowGem coin can now be bought for $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. SnowGem has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Safe (SAFE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00082093 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000531 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SnowGem Profile

SnowGem (XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

