SouthGobi Resources (TSE:SGQ) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.21

SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (TSE:SGQ – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.21 and traded as low as C$0.20. SouthGobi Resources shares last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 5,127 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.18 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.21. The company has a market cap of C$54.84 million and a PE ratio of -2.99.

Get SouthGobi Resources alerts:

SouthGobi Resources (TSE:SGQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.07 million during the quarter.

SouthGobi Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated coal mining, development, and exploration company in Mongolia, Hong Kong, and China. It primarily explores for coking and thermal coal. The company's flagship project is the Ovoot Tolgoi open pit coal mine located in the Umnugobi Aimag of Mongolia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SouthGobi Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthGobi Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.