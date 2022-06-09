SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IPE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $28.39

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IPE – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.39 and last traded at $28.45, with a volume of 1087085 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.45.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.59.
SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:IPE)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (IPE)
- The Institutions Are Rotating Into Olli’s Bargain Outlet
- Inflation, An Economic Winter Is Approaching
- Would Netflix acquiring Roku be a positive for the stock?
- Microcap Oil-Dri Corporation Is A Buy For Income Investors
- Now’s The Time To Buy MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB)
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.