SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by SNS Financial Group LLC

SNS Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLD. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,844,000 after purchasing an additional 97,246 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 4,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,114,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,936 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of GLD opened at $172.50 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.96. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $160.68 and a twelve month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.