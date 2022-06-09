SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Purchased by Rockbridge Investment Management LCC

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 122,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,516 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF makes up 1.5% of Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $10,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 420.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 164.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period.

Shares of SLYV traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $79.72. The company had a trading volume of 923 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,201. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $73.71 and a 1-year high of $91.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.10.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

