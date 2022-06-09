Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Shares of Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Get Rating) were down 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.00 and last traded at $2.02. Approximately 24,708 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,804,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBEV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Splash Beverage Group during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Splash Beverage Group by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 13,089 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Splash Beverage Group during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Splash Beverage Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new position in Splash Beverage Group during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.
Splash Beverage Group Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV)
