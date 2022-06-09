Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Shares of Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Get Rating) were down 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.00 and last traded at $2.02. Approximately 24,708 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,804,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBEV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Splash Beverage Group during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Splash Beverage Group by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 13,089 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Splash Beverage Group during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Splash Beverage Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new position in Splash Beverage Group during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Splash Beverage Group, Inc engages in the manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and sale of various beverages in the United States. Its products include flavored tequilas under the SALT Naturally Flavored Tequila name; hydration and recovery isotonic sport drink under the TapouT Performance name; wine under the Copa di Vino name; and Pulpoloco Sangria.

