Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Lifted to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOTGet Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $150.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners raised Spotify Technology from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $352.00 to $262.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $210.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spotify Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Spotify Technology from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $209.14.

Shares of SPOT opened at $116.03 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.42 and its 200-day moving average is $165.91. The company has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.42 and a beta of 1.79. Spotify Technology has a fifty-two week low of $89.03 and a fifty-two week high of $305.60.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOTGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

