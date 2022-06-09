SRB Corp Lowers Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

SRB Corp reduced its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,055 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 952 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 0.1% of SRB Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. SRB Corp’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 49,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,517,624 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,590,000 after acquiring an additional 15,486,052 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,559,868 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,877,432,000 after acquiring an additional 869,827 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2,853.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 861,798 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $432,746,000 after acquiring an additional 832,614 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,342,468 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,713,058,000 after buying an additional 790,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,481,120,000 after buying an additional 768,188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.14, for a total value of $2,044,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III bought 89 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $504.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,884.48. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,678,138.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $6,001,485. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNH. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $482.00 to $549.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.27.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $493.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.83. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $383.12 and a 12 month high of $553.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $508.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $489.20.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

