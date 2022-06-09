SRB Corp Sells 2,280 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

SRB Corp lessened its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,280 shares during the period. SRB Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UPS opened at $179.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $184.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.74. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.34 and a 12 month high of $233.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $156.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.16.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.63%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UPS. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays set a $220.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.44.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

