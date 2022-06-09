SRB Corp Sells 2,951 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

SRB Corp cut its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,626 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,951 shares during the period. SRB Corp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,755,652 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $247,100,000 after purchasing an additional 70,900 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Simplify Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $697,000. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management UK Ltd. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 24,340 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

ABT opened at $114.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $201.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $104.63 and a 52 week high of $142.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.11.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.31.

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,854 shares in the company, valued at $5,407,502. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total transaction of $5,661,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,973,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,539,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile (Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.