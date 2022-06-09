S&T Bank PA Acquires 2,729 Shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

S&T Bank PA boosted its holdings in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the period. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Nielsen by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,114,000 after acquiring an additional 68,688 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nielsen by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Stanley Capital Management LLC now owns 517,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,608,000 after purchasing an additional 118,000 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Nielsen by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,587,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,551,000 after purchasing an additional 61,860 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Nielsen in the 4th quarter valued at about $997,000. Finally, Cloverfields Capital Group LP raised its stake in shares of Nielsen by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 157,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 8,503 shares during the period.

Nielsen stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.33. 19,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,617,963. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $27.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.22.

Nielsen ( NYSE:NLSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Nielsen had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $877.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.52%.

Nielsen announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, February 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 16% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on NLSN shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Nielsen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Nielsen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Nielsen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

In other news, major shareholder Windacre Partnership Llc acquired 10,510,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.30 per share, for a total transaction of $286,944,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,497,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,142,968,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 26,105,385 shares of company stock valued at $715,142,857. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.

