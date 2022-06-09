S&T Bank PA Boosts Stock Position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

S&T Bank PA raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 454,515 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,535 shares during the period. American Eagle Outfitters accounts for approximately 1.7% of S&T Bank PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $11,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,462 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 197.2% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000.

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $12.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,635,728. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.61 and a 52-week high of $38.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.88.

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.09). American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 28.05% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 41.62%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AEO shares. B. Riley lowered their price target on American Eagle Outfitters to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.64.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 24,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $449,244.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,174. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 12,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total value of $246,552.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

