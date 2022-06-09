S&T Bank PA Buys New Stake in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

S&T Bank PA bought a new stake in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 108,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,185,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Kforce in the 4th quarter worth $302,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kforce by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 106,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,002,000 after purchasing an additional 60,049 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Kforce by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 15,408 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Kforce by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 16,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Kforce by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 454,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Kforce alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kforce in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

In other news, Director N John Simmons sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,421 shares in the company, valued at $940,970.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO David M. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.44, for a total transaction of $377,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:KFRC traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $68.44. 581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,811. Kforce Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.94 and a 1-year high of $81.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.07.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $416.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.02 million. Kforce had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 42.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kforce Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.01%.

Kforce Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.