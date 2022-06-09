S&T Bank PA Decreases Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

S&T Bank PA reduced its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,052 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,337 shares during the period. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $5,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on F. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Ford Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

F stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $13.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 478,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,126,412. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.65. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $12.07 and a 1 year high of $25.87. The stock has a market cap of $54.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 8.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

In other news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $188,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,148,638.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 267,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $4,499,986.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock valued at $402,881,320. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ford Motor (Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.