S&T Bank PA Has $14.71 Million Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

S&T Bank PA grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the quarter. Skyworks Solutions accounts for 2.1% of S&T Bank PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. S&T Bank PA owned 0.06% of Skyworks Solutions worth $14,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 32.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,937 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $1,519,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,939,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 504.7% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,917 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 12,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock traded down $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $106.29. 17,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,879,554. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.59 and a twelve month high of $197.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.06. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 27.22%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $161.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.78.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

