S&T Bank PA Purchases 471 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

S&T Bank PA lifted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 316,569 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. S&T Bank PA owned about 0.60% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $9,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1,275.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 69.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,491 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter.

SUPN traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,210. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 1.12. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.15 and a 52 week high of $34.50.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SUPN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $152.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.47 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

