S&T Bank PA Raises Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

S&T Bank PA grew its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $4,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 277.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,159,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,125,000 after buying an additional 852,538 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,646,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,750,000 after buying an additional 808,702 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,740,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,287,000 after buying an additional 475,704 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,092,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,260,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,073,000 after buying an additional 375,971 shares during the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on ONEOK from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on ONEOK from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.08.

Shares of OKE stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $67.40. 16,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,263,176. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.51 and a twelve month high of $75.07. The firm has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). ONEOK had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.98%.

About ONEOK (Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.