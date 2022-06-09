Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $513.41

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 513.41 ($6.43) and traded as high as GBX 626.40 ($7.85). Standard Chartered shares last traded at GBX 622.60 ($7.80), with a volume of 5,453,835 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 690 ($8.65) to GBX 730 ($9.15) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.40) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.77) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 620 ($7.77) to GBX 800 ($10.03) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 694 ($8.70).

The firm has a market cap of £17.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 557.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 514.10.

In related news, insider Shirish Moreshwar Apte purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 630 ($7.89) per share, for a total transaction of £12,600 ($15,789.47). Also, insider Andrew Nigel (Andy) Halford sold 9,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 509 ($6.38), for a total transaction of £46,914.53 ($58,790.14). In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,737 shares of company stock worth $17,483,293.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

