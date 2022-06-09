Stantec (NYSE:STN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.33-$2.41 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.39 billion-$3.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.36 billion.

Shares of Stantec stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,822. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Stantec has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $58.50.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $829.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.14 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 4.06%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stantec will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.1391 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STN shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Stantec from C$85.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Stantec from C$69.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Atb Cap Markets restated a sector perform rating on shares of Stantec in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on Stantec from C$81.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Stantec from C$80.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Stantec by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,725,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,791,000 after purchasing an additional 110,476 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Stantec by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,830,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,970,000 after purchasing an additional 375,821 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Stantec by 8.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,622,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,372,000 after purchasing an additional 119,555 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Stantec by 6.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,193,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,931,000 after purchasing an additional 67,809 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Stantec by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,178,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,223,000 after acquiring an additional 327,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

