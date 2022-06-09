Starboard Value LP Buys Shares of 240,500 FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZINGU)

Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZINGU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 240,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $300,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new position in FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $348,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $434,000.

NASDAQ ZINGU opened at $9.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.98 and its 200-day moving average is $10.02. FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $10.16.

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp.

