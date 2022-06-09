Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 168,123 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 631,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,123 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Eli Lilly and worth $174,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 164,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. Simplify Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at about $504,000. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LLY. Bank of America boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $307.47.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,522.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total transaction of $211,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,472,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,852,745,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,298,800 shares of company stock worth $384,486,060. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $313.49 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $272.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $217.00 and a 1 year high of $324.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.44, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.40.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 58.07%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

