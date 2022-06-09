Stifel Financial Corp Has $134.64 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 528,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,684 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.22% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $134,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fure Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Fure Financial Corp now owns 14,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $218.18 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $201.98 and a 52 week high of $261.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $222.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.70.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

