Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 21,504 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 582,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,504 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $187,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $670,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,015.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $244.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.59. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $222.14 and a 1-year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.