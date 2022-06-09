Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 7,569 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 764,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,569 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.18% of Chubb worth $147,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,179,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,888,607,000 after purchasing an additional 364,428 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chubb by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,261,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,399,853,000 after buying an additional 21,265 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Chubb by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,603,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $889,993,000 after buying an additional 33,608 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Chubb by 14.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,289,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,129,000 after buying an additional 283,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Chubb by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,223,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,075,000 after buying an additional 130,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 22,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $4,823,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.49, for a total value of $101,745.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,801,806.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 164,260 shares of company stock valued at $34,398,073. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CB opened at $210.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $155.78 and a twelve month high of $218.99. The company has a market cap of $89.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $209.71 and its 200 day moving average is $202.47.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.34. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.04%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on Chubb in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.44.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

