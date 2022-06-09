Stifel Financial Corp Trims Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,930,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,751 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $156,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,313,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 43.9% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 5,156 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 364.0% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 312,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,608,000 after buying an additional 245,163 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,502,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,981,000 after buying an additional 5,423,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 218.5% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $77.02 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $76.67 and a 12 month high of $82.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.01.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.