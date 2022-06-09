Stifel Nicolaus Cuts CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB) Price Target to C$0.95

CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.10 to C$0.95 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of CubicFarm Systems from C$2.00 to C$1.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

TSE:CUB opened at C$0.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$86.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.04. CubicFarm Systems has a twelve month low of C$0.47 and a twelve month high of C$1.70.

CubicFarm Systems ( TSE:CUB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$0.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.98 million. On average, analysts predict that CubicFarm Systems will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

CubicFarm Systems Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells cubic farming systems for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and CubicFarms' HydroGreen Grow System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed. The company was formerly known as Forty Foot Farms Ltd.

