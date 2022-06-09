Stifel Nicolaus Trims Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Target Price to $450.00

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on COO. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $495.00 to $380.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $414.00 to $408.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Cooper Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $460.00 to $405.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $432.89.

Shares of COO opened at $344.06 on Monday. Cooper Companies has a 1 year low of $309.43 and a 1 year high of $463.59. The company has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $367.63 and a 200-day moving average of $389.82.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.19). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $829.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cooper Companies will post 13.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Cooper Companies news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 5,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.51, for a total transaction of $2,363,406.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.55, for a total value of $123,165.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,646 shares of company stock worth $8,195,614. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 283,221 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $118,268,000 after buying an additional 12,334 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 182,514 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,216,000 after purchasing an additional 15,073 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

