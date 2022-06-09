Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) EVP Sells $300,008.38 in Stock

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 4,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $300,008.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,489,251.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ SYBT opened at $58.04 on Thursday. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.92 and a twelve month high of $67.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.15). Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 23.13%. As a group, research analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYBT. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,186,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,448,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 1,083.7% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 145,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,263,000 after purchasing an additional 132,757 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 418,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,760,000 after purchasing an additional 44,264 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,728,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,399,000 after purchasing an additional 41,864 shares during the period. 51.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SYBT. StockNews.com upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Hovde Group began coverage on Stock Yards Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 30th.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company and SYB Insurance Company, Inc that provides various banking products and services in Louisville, Indianapolis, Indiana, and Ohio. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment provides mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

