Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) EVP Sells $300,008.38 in Stock

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 4,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $300,008.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,489,251.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ SYBT opened at $58.04 on Thursday. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.92 and a twelve month high of $67.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.15). Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 23.13%. As a group, research analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYBT. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,186,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,448,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 1,083.7% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 145,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,263,000 after purchasing an additional 132,757 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 418,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,760,000 after purchasing an additional 44,264 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,728,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,399,000 after purchasing an additional 41,864 shares during the period. 51.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of research firms have issued reports on SYBT. StockNews.com upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Hovde Group began coverage on Stock Yards Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 30th.
Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company and SYB Insurance Company, Inc that provides various banking products and services in Louisville, Indianapolis, Indiana, and Ohio. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment provides mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.
