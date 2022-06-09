StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cellectar Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Maxim Group decreased their price target on Cellectar Biosciences to $1.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

Shares of Cellectar Biosciences stock opened at $0.43 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average of $0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $26.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.59. Cellectar Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $1.55.

Cellectar Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CLRB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cellectar Biosciences will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 100.0% during the first quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 325.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 93,129 shares during the period. 27.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia and B-cell malignancies; Phase 2B clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients; and Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, r/r head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.

