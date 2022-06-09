StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Culp (NYSE:CULP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Culp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

NYSE CULP opened at $5.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.08. Culp has a twelve month low of $5.28 and a twelve month high of $17.75. The company has a market capitalization of $68.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.13.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Culp by 23.8% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 379,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 72,775 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Culp by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,621 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Culp in the first quarter worth about $112,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Culp by 23.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 279,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 52,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Culp by 14.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 210,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares during the last quarter. 79.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

