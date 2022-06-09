StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Culp (NYSE:CULP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Culp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.
NYSE CULP opened at $5.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.08. Culp has a twelve month low of $5.28 and a twelve month high of $17.75. The company has a market capitalization of $68.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.13.
About Culp (Get Rating)
Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.
